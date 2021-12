COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene after a worker fell in a trench.

The incident occurred near Sister Grove and Tutt Boulevard.

The worker who fell in injured his leg and has been transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story, News5 is on the way to the scene.

