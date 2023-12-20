CSFD warns of Lithium-Ion battery dangers this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is warning the community about the dangers behind lithium-ion batteries in the wake of a fire caused by an electric scooter battery.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday evening at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs.

The fire occurred at The Lookout at Broadmoor apartment complex.

Firefighters were on the scene within five minutes of the call coming in, there was nobody injured, and minor damages to the structure were reported by crews at the scene.

Nearby neighbor Mary Kovacevic lives down the street from the Lookout at Broadmoor and says she was ready to evacuate her house last week.

"We pay attention, you just pay attention and get ready to leave," said Kovacevic.

She's grateful to hear no one was injured in the fire but is untrusting about e-bikes and e-scooters. She says ever since the fire, she's made sure her lithium-ion battery is charged under supervision, outside of the house.

"It's not common, but it's a growing trend, across the United States, and it's a huge concern to the fire service," said CSFD Deputy Fire Marshal Kris Cooper.

Cooper says the department has seen fire erupt from batteries inside cell phones, vapes, e-bikes, and e-scooters, along with some electric and hybrid cars.

"The batteries are subject to what's called thermal runaway. Thermal runaway is once that battery gets heated up to a point, then it can cause internal damage to the components of that battery, which leads to rapid heating," said Cooper.

The Fire Department recommends only using battery charges designed specifically for your battery, removing it from its charger as soon as it's fully charged, storing batteries inside at room temperature, charging them outside, and never leaving them unattended.

"It makes a much better outcome, as we saw at the apartment fire this last week," he continued.

