CSFD unveiling new Deputy Chief Position

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is having a promotion ceremony on Jan. 30 at 3 p.m.

During the ceremony, the department is going to be announcing a new Deputy Chief Position, and will also be announcing who the replacement of the current Deputy Chief of Support Services will be following the news that the current will be retiring in March.

The CSFD has two Deputy Chiefs, who oversee Operations and Support Services.

The Chief of Operations oversees all 517 of the firefighters in the department. They are also responsible for the Emergency Medical Services, and the Division of Community and Public Health.

The new Deputy Chief will take over some of these responsibilities, including the Emergency Medical Services, and the Community of Public Health.

With the growth of the department, the decision was made to bring in a new Deputy Chief to help distribute the workload more evenly.

According to the press release, approximately 80% of calls that the CSFD responds to fall under the divisions the new Deputy Chief will be overseeing.

This will allow the already award-winning program to hone in on their craft even further.

The position will be made available by converting to a firefighter position. This is an in-house switch so it will not disrupt the budget which was allotted for the 2024 year.

