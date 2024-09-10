CSFD unable to determine cause of fire in the Holland Park area last month

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they are unable to determine what caused a fire in the Holland Park area last month.

CSFD Fire Investigators say this happens when there are several possibilities for the origin of the fire, and there is no obvious cause.

Background Information

CSFD quickly responded to get control of a fire burning at apartments along Forest Hill Court in the Holland Park area, which is located near the intersection of Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard.

The fire was first reported around 3:45 p.m. on August 30.

According to the department, crews from Station 9 along Garden of the Gods Road were on scene within 90 seconds.

Colorado Springs Fire Department Crews on the scene of a structure fire in the Holland Park neighborhood on August 30, 2024.

The department said the fire appears to have started in a townhome before spreading to another unit. Crews reported heavy fire on the outside of the structure as they arrived on the scene.

The homeowner was not home at the time. The neighbor where the fire spread to was, but was able to get out of the home. At this time, it is unknown how many people have been displaced because of the fire.

Crews believe it could be a possible hoarding situation based on the difficulty they had fighting the fire.

#Update Multiple engine and truck companies working to bring this incident under control. pic.twitter.com/Y5MQkfASIn — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 30, 2024

There were no injuries reported, according to the department.

