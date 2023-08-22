CSFD to host last 'living with wildfire' town hall of the year, Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The devastating wildfires on Maui have sent a wave of unrest throughout the country and now several states are developing and restructuring their plans on how to mitigate wildfires.

Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department is hosting its last living with wildfire town hall meetingof the year.

The meeting will take place Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Broadmoor Community Church on 315 Lake Ave.

The wildfires in Maui are a reminder that these fires can start at any moment and get out of control within a blink of an eye.

Colorado has had its fair share of wildfires and officials want to continue educating you on what you should do in case you encounter a fire in your area. This meeting will encourage those who live in an area at risk of a wildfire to take the steps they need to protect their homes and to be prepared if a wildfire breaks out.

Several topics will be discussed during today's meeting, including how to do wildfire mitigation around your home, how to participate in the neighborhood chipping program, knowing your evacuation area, and creating an emergency plan.

Tuesday's meeting will be focused on those who live in the following areas:



BEAR CREEK

BROADMOOR BLUFFS

BROADMOOR HILLS

BROADMOOR OAKS

IVYWILD

LOWER SKYWAY

MIDLAND

OLD BROADMOOR

QUAIL LAKE

UPPER SKYWAY

“We’ve had a great rainy season for the summer which we really appreciate, trust me it’s been nice for the fire department, helped us out a lot. Everything that has regrown and grown and turned green is now brown. It will be then highly likely that it has a bigger precocity to start fires,” said Sunny Smaldino, community education and outreach supervisor at the Colorado Springs Fire Department.____

