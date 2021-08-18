Watch
CSFD searches for a missing swimmer at Red Rock Canyon Open Space

Posted at 9:17 PM, Aug 17, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Colorado Springs Fire Department announced on Twitter they were searching for a missing swimmer in the water at Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

This happened at around 9 p.m.

This is a developing story.

