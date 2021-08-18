CSFD searches for a missing swimmer at Red Rock Canyon Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Colorado Springs Fire Department announced on Twitter they were searching for a missing swimmer in the water at Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

This happened at around 9 p.m.

This is a developing story.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a report of a missing swimmer in the water at Red Rock Canyon open space. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 18, 2021

