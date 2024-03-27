CSFD says structure fire on Sorrento Drive last week was accidental

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says that a structure fire last Friday on Sorrento Drive has been ruled accidental. They say an escaped ember from the fireplace caused the fire that day.

CSFD responded to the structure fire shortly after 11:45 a.m. that day. The house is located near the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road.

CSFD says the fire was under control shortly after 12:32 p.m. that day.

One person was displaced from the building and was treated for minor injuries at the scene. A dog was also rescued from the fire and is in good condition.

#BREAKING @CSFDPIO is on scene at a house fire at Sorrento Dr. Still quite a bit of smoke coming from the home. PIO is on scene, waiting on information. pic.twitter.com/Y8Q7aRQzUU — Ryan Mutch (@ryanmutchkoaa) March 22, 2024

CSFD says 41 firefighters were called to the scene. They had to proceed carefully due to the heavy smoke at the location and had a hard time locating the source of the fire.

____

