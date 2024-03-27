Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSFD says structure fire on Sorrento Drive last week was accidental

Crews ended up rescuing a dog from the home. One person inside the home was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Posted at 9:50 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 23:50:18-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says that a structure fire last Friday on Sorrento Drive has been ruled accidental. They say an escaped ember from the fireplace caused the fire that day.

CSFD responded to the structure fire shortly after 11:45 a.m. that day. The house is located near the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road.

CSFD says the fire was under control shortly after 12:32 p.m. that day.

One person was displaced from the building and was treated for minor injuries at the scene. A dog was also rescued from the fire and is in good condition.

CSFD says 41 firefighters were called to the scene. They had to proceed carefully due to the heavy smoke at the location and had a hard time locating the source of the fire.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App