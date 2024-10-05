CSFD responds to vehicle fire in intersection near Broadmoor World Arena Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire near the intersection of Lake Ave and Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

A portion of Lake Ave was closed during the fire.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this fire.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

