CSFD responds to three people who fell through the ice on Quail Lake, Saturday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of three people who fell through the ice at Quail Lake, on Saturday afternoon.

CSFD reported the people involved were an adult and two children.

All three people were out of the lake when CSFD arrived, and they are currently being evaluated for injuries.

Following the incident, CSFD wants to remind people to stay off of the ice in Colorado Springs.

"This is a good time to remind everyone that it is never safe to play on the ice in Colorado Springs. We do not experience consistently cold enough temperatures to ensure that the ice is thick and strong enough to be on, and falling through into the frigid water can quickly become deadly."

CSFD Public Information Officer





