CSFD responds to stuck boom operator at N 19th and Dale Street

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene of a working rescue at N 19th and Dale Street after a boom operator hit a power pole.

N 19th is closed at Glenn while the operation is taking place.

The operator has since been rescued from the elevated boom. He is being evaluated for any injuries.

