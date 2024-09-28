CSFD responds to structure fire near Mitchell High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working structure fire at 1264 Potter Dr.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as crews respond.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

