COLORADO SPRINGS — At 9:57 a.m. on Friday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a small fire in an outdoor stairwell at 3010 E Bijou St near the intersection of E Bijou St and Chelton Road.

The fire was knocked down by 9:59 a.m. No injuries were reported.

____

