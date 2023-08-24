Watch Now
CSFD responds to scrap fire late Thursday morning

CSFD responded to a scrap fire at 3315 Drennan Industrial Loop around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 14:17:00-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a scrap fire at 3315 Drennan Industrial Loop around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

There are limited details at this time. News5 crews are at the scene to learn the latest. We will update this article as more information is learned.
