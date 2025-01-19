CSFD responds to residential fire, displacing four people on Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a fire in the 1200 block of Tonka Ave at 2:18 a.m. on Sunday.

According to CSFD, when the dispatched fire crews arrived, they were met with heavy fire from all the windows.

While the crew was searching inside the home, one firefighter fell through a split-level staircase, causing minor injuries. The firefighter was evacuated and treated at the scene.

CSFD announced a second alarm due to the amount of fire and the amount of resources being used.

While the majority of the fire was contained by 3:00 a.m., CSFD reports that two adults, one child, and one infant were displaced.

They are still looking for their dog.

Forty-five CSFD personnel responded to the fire, with three firefighters receiving minor injuries from slipping/falling on the ice outside the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. CSFD posted the video below to their social media page on 'X.'

#UPDATE:Media brief will take place in approx 30 min at King and Tonka pic.twitter.com/JhnoevmwuJ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 19, 2025





