CSFD responds to industrial fire at Western Steel on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a commercial structure fire at 3350 Drennan Industrial Lp, Western Steel on Friday around 12:15 p.m.

The fire was contained to a dust collector, according to CSFD.

Few details are known at this time. News5 will continue updating this article as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.