CSFD responds to industrial fire at Western Steel on Friday

Courtesy, Colorado Springs Fire Department
The Colorado Springs Fire Department puts out an industrial fire in a dust collector at Western Steel.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Sep 01, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a commercial structure fire at 3350 Drennan Industrial Lp, Western Steel on Friday around 12:15 p.m.

The fire was contained to a dust collector, according to CSFD.

Few details are known at this time. News5 will continue updating this article as we learn more.
