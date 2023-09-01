CSFD responds to industrial fire at Western Steel on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a commercial structure fire at 3350 Drennan Industrial Lp, Western Steel on Friday around 12:15 p.m.
The fire was contained to a dust collector, according to CSFD.
#UPDATE: small fire contained to a dust collector. Fire is out. #csfd pic.twitter.com/UJ8aDD9BL0— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 1, 2023
Few details are known at this time. News5 will continue updating this article as we learn more.
____
