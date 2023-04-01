CSFD responds to hazmat situation on Garden of the Gods rd Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Firefighters in Colorado Springs responded to a nitrogen leak inside a building at 1902 W. Garden of the Gods road Saturday morning.

Crews on the scene mitigated the hazard and there is no threat to the public at this time.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. It is unclear what caused the leak at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

