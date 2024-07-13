CSFD responds to 5-acre grass fire Saturday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A viewer reached out to News 5 about a 5-acre grass fire at 901 N 17th Street. Colorado Springs Fire is currently in route to respond.

Multiple engines and firefighters are trying to put out the fire and protect nearby structures.

Road closures are currently in place.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

