CSFD responds to grass fire near E Fountain Blvd on Saturday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was sent to a grass fire near E Fountain Blvd and Shasta Dr on Saturday afternoon.

According to CSFD, the fire is contained but crews are working to maintain and control "hot spots" in the area.

CSFD has released the video below;

Fire is contained. Crews will remain onscene working to extinguish hot spots. Fountain BL eastbound is down to 1 lane, please be cautious of fire crews working. Cause is under investigation. Size approx. 1/2 acre. pic.twitter.com/c1u0kYz708 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 22, 2025

Eastbound Fountain Blvd has been reduced to one lane.

CSFD says the fire burned approximately half an acre, and they're investigating the cause.





