CSFD responds to grass fire near E Fountain Blvd on Saturday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was sent to a grass fire near E Fountain Blvd and Shasta Dr on Saturday afternoon.

According to CSFD, the fire is contained but crews are working to maintain and control "hot spots" in the area.

CSFD has released the video below;

Eastbound Fountain Blvd has been reduced to one lane.

CSFD says the fire burned approximately half an acre, and they're investigating the cause.



