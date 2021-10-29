Watch
CSFD responds to grass fire behind homes in southeast Colorado Springs

Posted at 10:14 PM, Oct 28, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire.

According to CSFD, the fire happened near the 4200 Block of Marlow Cir. which is in southeast Colorado Springs.

At around 10 p.m. CSFD was reporting that the fire was approximately 1 acre and was behind homes in that area.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.

