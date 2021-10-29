CSFD responds to grass fire behind homes in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire.

According to CSFD, the fire happened near the 4200 Block of Marlow Cir. which is in southeast Colorado Springs.

At around 10 p.m. CSFD was reporting that the fire was approximately 1 acre and was behind homes in that area.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene in the area of 4200 block of Marlow Cr for a #grassfire. Engine 11 is on scene reporting approximately a 1 acre fire behind the homes in that area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 29, 2021

This is a developing story.

