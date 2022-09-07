CSFD responds to fire caused by unattended cooking

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday evening around 7:00 pm.

The fire was located at 3845 Lakehurst at the Aero Place Apartments near South Academy and Jetwing.

Upon arrival at the scene, CSFD located and extinguished

the fire before it spread to any of the other apartments.

One individual was treated and released on the scene for minor injuries. As a result of the fire, two occupants of the apartment will be displaced.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. CSFD crews will remain on the scene through the night.

