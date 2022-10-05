CSFD responds to fire at Sienna Place Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the Sienna Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 5:15 pm with reports of smoke coming from the third floor of the Apartment complex located at 1650 Lemnar Drive just south of I-25.

At this time the fire department has said the cause of the fire was unattended cooking and that at this time the fire is contained and out. One person was treated for injuries at the scene.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they come in.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.