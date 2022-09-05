Watch Now
CSFD responds to fire at Intown Suites

Posted at 3:54 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 17:55:11-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Monday, September 5th, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at Intown Suites located off I-25 at 6210 Corporate Dr.

The fire was called in at approximately 12:00 PM and CSFD responded with a limited amount of units to the scene.

CSFD was able to get the fire under control and quickly put it out due to the building's sprinkler system keeping the fire in check until firefighters got there.

There were no injuries reported and the reason for the fire is still being investigated at this time.
