CSFD responds to a house fire in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday night the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at home in east Colorado Springs.
The home was located on Canyon Crest Loop near Dublin Boulevard.
CSFD told News 5 that there was heavy fire on the backside of the home as well as the basement.
February 18, 2022
This is a developing story.
