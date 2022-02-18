Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSFD responds to a house fire in northeast Colorado Springs

items.[0].image.alt
CSFD PIO
house fire for the web.jpg
Posted at 10:06 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 00:10:42-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday night the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at home in east Colorado Springs.

The home was located on Canyon Crest Loop near Dublin Boulevard.

CSFD told News 5 that there was heavy fire on the backside of the home as well as the basement.

This is a developing story.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation