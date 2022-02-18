CSFD responds to a house fire in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday night the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at home in east Colorado Springs.

The home was located on Canyon Crest Loop near Dublin Boulevard.

CSFD told News 5 that there was heavy fire on the backside of the home as well as the basement.

This is a developing story.

