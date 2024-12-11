CSFD responds to fire along Anvil Drive on Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a fire at the 4300 block of Anvil Drive on Wednesday at 9:22 a.m.

The CSFD crew arrived on the scene at 9:26 a.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingstructurefire at the 4300 block of Anvil Dr. E25 on scene reporting fire in the attic. PIO Responding. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 11, 2024

The fire was "knocked down, no injuries reported" as of 9:58 a.m.

Firefighters told the News5 Team that the fire was contained in the attic. One person in the home was not injured.

However, the attic contained heavy fur, and the home did not contain smoke alarms. Multiple pets were inside, but there were no pet deaths.

Three people have been displaced.





