CSFD responds to accident, one person trapped, in stable condition at hospital

Courtesy, Colorado Springs Fire Department
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to an accident with one person trapped at Platte and Circle Drive on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 08:45:13-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a traffic accident Tuesday morning which left one person trapped for about half an hour in an overturned vehicle. This accident is causing eastbound Platte to Circle Drive to be closed down to one lane.

That trapped person was pulled from the vehicle, is in stable condition, and was transported to a local hospital, according to CSFD.

The fire department tweeted about the incident just after 6:00 a.m.

Courtesy Image, Colorado Springs Fire Department

You are being asked to drive cautiously in the area while emergency responders are present and avoid the area if you can.
