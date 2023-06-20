CSFD responds to accident, one person trapped, in stable condition at hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a traffic accident Tuesday morning which left one person trapped for about half an hour in an overturned vehicle. This accident is causing eastbound Platte to Circle Drive to be closed down to one lane.

That trapped person was pulled from the vehicle, is in stable condition, and was transported to a local hospital, according to CSFD.

The fire department tweeted about the incident just after 6:00 a.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Engine 23 is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped at Platte and Circle Drive. CSFD PIO is responding — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 20, 2023

You are being asked to drive cautiously in the area while emergency responders are present and avoid the area if you can.

____

