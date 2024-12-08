CSFD responds to an accident on Peterson Road between Lyndhurst Dr and Cold Springs Dr

COLORADO SPRINGS — At 10:08 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Police Department (CSPD) reported a traffic accident on Peterson Road between Lyndhurst Drive and Cold Springs Drive.

CSFD reported that someone involved in the accident may be trapped in a dangerous situation.

There are reports of heavy fire from the accident, and both CSFD and CSPD urge drivers

to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.





