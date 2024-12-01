CSFD responds to a fire in a trailer park on Saturday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a fire on the 2800 Block of Triple Crown Way.

CSFD reported smoke on all sides of a trailer in Canterbury Park at 4:59 pm on Saturday.

The fire crews on the scene have confirmed that the fire is under control, and they have completed their primary search.

UPDATE at 5:27 p.m.

Four people in the trailer were able to escape safely and without injury.

CSFD is now investigating how the fire started.





____

