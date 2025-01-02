CSFD responds to a fatal RV fire that began Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a "fatal RV fire" at 5595 E Bijou St. on Thursday morning.

CSFD reports that the fire has been put out, but investigators will be arriving at the address shortly.

This is an ongoing investigation, and News5 will update this story as more information becomes available.





