CSFD responding to structure fire Wednesday evening

Colorado Springs Fire Department
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a structure fire Wednesday evening along West Garden of the Gods Road.

There is currently smoke showing from the building. You are asked to avoid the area because hazardous materials may be involved.

CSFD says crews are working to identify the source of the fire.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

