CSFD responding to structure fire Thursday evening along Wordsworth Circle

Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been a busy day for crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department as they are working on two fires burning in El Paso County.

Crews are now responding to a structure fire Thursday evening along Wordsworth Circle. CSFD says that there was a minor injury as a result of this fire and that three people will be displaced.

The home is located north of the Hancock Expressway on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

