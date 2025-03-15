CSFD responding to people trapped due to a traffic accident Saturday morning

Update as of 11:09 a.m.

CSFD has reported that five people have been transported to the hospital, and the status of their injuries is currently unknown.

Firefighters ask that you continue to avoid the area.

Previous coverage:

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is actively responding to a traffic accident at Powers Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

Southbound Powers Boulevard is closed at Hancock, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

CSFD reports that they are working to free people who are trapped in the accident.

This is an ongoing incident, and News5 will continue to release information as it becomes available.





