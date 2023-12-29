CSFD responding to fire in Old Colorado City early Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a fire at 2120 Nagele Rd in Old Colorado City early Friday morning.

Firefighters say the building is a commercial building.

According to CSFD, the fire has since been knocked down.

Update: Fire has been knocked down. pic.twitter.com/RTGPdFey40 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 29, 2023

It is unclear if there were any injuries at this time and the cause is still under investigation.

We'll update this article with new information as we learn more.