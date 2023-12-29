Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSFD responding to fire in Old Colorado City early Friday morning

CSFD working fire in Old Colorado City
KOAA News 5
CSFD working fire in Old Colorado City
CSFD working fire in Old Colorado City
Posted at 4:57 AM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 07:22:32-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a fire at 2120 Nagele Rd in Old Colorado City early Friday morning.

Firefighters say the building is a commercial building.
According to CSFD, the fire has since been knocked down.

It is unclear if there were any injuries at this time and the cause is still under investigation.

We'll update this article with new information as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App