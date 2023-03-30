CSFD responding to a wildland fire in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a wildland fire Thursday afternoon in the southern part of Colorado Springs.

The call came in around 1:00 p.m. to a fire in the trees at 3270 Drennan Industrial Loop.

CSFD crews are present in the area of Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway attacking the fire, and people have been asked to avoid the area.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD On scene of a working wildland fire in the area of Delta and Hancock. Heavy fire apparatus present and responding. Please avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 30, 2023

CSFD said that the fire had been contained as of 1:24 p.m., but they are currently working on evacuations and a fire attack.

News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.

