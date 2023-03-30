Watch Now
CSFD responding to a wildland fire in southern Colorado Springs

Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway Fire
Posted at 1:19 PM, Mar 30, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a wildland fire Thursday afternoon in the southern part of Colorado Springs.

The call came in around 1:00 p.m. to a fire in the trees at 3270 Drennan Industrial Loop.

CSFD crews are present in the area of Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway attacking the fire, and people have been asked to avoid the area.

CSFD said that the fire had been contained as of 1:24 p.m., but they are currently working on evacuations and a fire attack.

News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.
