CSFD responding to a house fire, firefighters evacuating home due to dangerous conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a house fire on the 4200 block of N. Hammock Dr, Saturday evening.

CSFD is reporting that the back of the home is "fully involved" in the fire, and there are hoarding conditions inside the home.

Firefighters called for a second alarm to "assist as needed," and all firefighters are being evacuated from the home due to the hoarding conditions.

No further information has been released at this time.





