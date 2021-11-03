CSFD rescues 1 from house fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday night the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a fire at a home at 24 North Garo Avenue in Colorado Springs.

The first call came in at around 7 p.m. When firefighters arrived they reported that there was "heavy fire."

CSFD had to rescue a man who was trapped in the basement. The man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, his condition is unknown.

CSFD says at least nine people live in the home and everyone was accounted for.

Crews were able to put out the fire by around 8 p.m.

News 5 has not learned what caused the fire, but we know that investigators were on the scene after the fire was put out

This is a developing story.

