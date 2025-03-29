CSFD rescued one driver on Gold Camp Road in high angle rescue mission on Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 29, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) High Angle Rescue Team responded to a driver whose car had rolled off of Gold Camp Road.

CSFD reported that one person had to be removed from the car.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

The team reported that the driver had been successfully removed from their car and taken to a "waiting ambulance."

The High Angle Rescue Team is one of CSFD's five specialized response teams.

Established in 1979, the team was created to "provide safe and efficient evacuation of climbers in the Cheyenne Canon and Garden of the Gods Area."

Roll-over accidents in the Gold Camp Road area are also a big concern for the team, due to an influx in the accidents and amateur climbers.

According to the city, the team responds to an average of 30 rescues a year.





