CSFD rescued a person who was ejected from a vehicle that rolled down a 500-foot embankment

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Emergency crews at the scene of a roll over accident where a vehicle went off the roadway along Gold Camp Road.
Posted at 2:58 PM, Sep 04, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Departments' High Angle Rescue Team and paramedics were on the scene to rescue one person who was ejected from a vehicle that toppled down a 500-foot embankment off Gold Camp Road and Point Sublime.

cspd.png
CSFD on Gold Camp Road work to rescue one person who was ejected from a vehicle.

According to the state patrol, the male occupant is in critical condition and was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital. CSFD is still looking into the cause of the accident.

CSFD Lifeline airlifts the patient to a nearby hospital
