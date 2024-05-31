COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) reports they are on the scene of an emergency landing of a small plane north of Airport Road and Powers Boulevard.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small aircraft that made an emergency landing in a field north of Airport Rd/Powers Blvd. All parties on board are being evaluated for injuries. Please avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 31, 2024

The people in the plane are being examined for injuries.

CSFD asks travelers to avoid the area.

Airport operations are aware of the incident and will continue to function normally.

