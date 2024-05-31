Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSFD reports they are on the scene of an emergency landing of a small plane

emergency ladning.jpg
CSFD
emergency ladning.jpg
Posted at 1:19 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 15:19:24-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) reports they are on the scene of an emergency landing of a small plane north of Airport Road and Powers Boulevard.

The people in the plane are being examined for injuries.

CSFD asks travelers to avoid the area.

Airport operations are aware of the incident and will continue to function normally.

___



2024 Air Force Academy Graduation

A huge congratulations to the 2024 Cadet Class, in case you missed it a recap of graduation and what makes this class great.

Former Air Force Academy cadets become next generation of armed forces

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App