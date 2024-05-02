CSFD reports they are on the scene of a structure fire, fire knocked down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) reports they are on the scene of a structure fire, the fire has been knocked down, minimizing the damage to the interior of the home.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingstructurefire at 4920 Townsend Dr.



Engine 17 on scene reporting fire in the chimney box. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 2, 2024

The fire is located at 4920 Townsend Dr.

The fire engine on scene reports the source of the fire is believed to be coming from a chimney box.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

____

____

