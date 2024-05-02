CSFD reports they are on the scene of a structure fire, fire knocked down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) reports they are on the scene of a structure fire, the fire has been knocked down, minimizing the damage to the interior of the home.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingstructurefire at 4920 Townsend Dr.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 2, 2024
Engine 17 on scene reporting fire in the chimney box.
The fire is located at 4920 Townsend Dr.
The fire engine on scene reports the source of the fire is believed to be coming from a chimney box.
KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
____
News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.