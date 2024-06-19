Watch Now
CSFD reports it is on the scene of a structure fire

Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 19, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSFD) is on the scene of a working structure fire.

The fire is located at 9960 San Luis Park Ct.

CSFD reports that all occupants of the building have safely escaped.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

