CSFD quickly puts out a small brush fire burning near the Chapel Hills Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Smoke could be seen on the north side of Colorado Springs briefly on Wednesday.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department said the fire was contained to a large bush burning in the parking lot of the Chapel Hills Mall.
The fire was first reported just before 10:00 a.m. and by 10:10 a.m., the fire was knocked down and the scene was under control.
The cause of the fire has not been determined by the department at the time this article was published. There are no injuries to report as a result of the fire.
