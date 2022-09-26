Watch Now
CSFD puts out a structure fire at Quail Creek Condos Monday afternoon

Posted at 5:13 PM, Sep 26, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday afternoon at the Quail Creek Condos in northeast Colorado Springs.

The fire was reported around 4:00 PM and was located in the Quail Creek condos.

The Fire department had responded and the fire was out by 4:30 PM.

Fire crews will remain on the scene as investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

