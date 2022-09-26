CSFD puts out a structure fire at Quail Creek Condos Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday afternoon at the Quail Creek Condos in northeast Colorado Springs.

The fire was reported around 4:00 PM and was located in the Quail Creek condos.

The Fire department had responded and the fire was out by 4:30 PM.

Fire crews will remain on the scene as investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

Update- Fire is out. No injuries at this time. N. Carefree will be closed for the next 30 minutes due to fire hose across the road. Unknown what caused the fire at this time, Investigators are responding to the scene pic.twitter.com/URvF5upIzE — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 26, 2022

