CSFD puts out a fire at an abandoned motel in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Fighters have put out a fire that was burning at an abandoned hotel on South Nevada Ave near Downtown Colorado Springs.

Fire Crews first reported they were responding around 5:18 p.m. to a fire at 1420 S Nevada Ave. When they arrived there were flames coming through the roof of the hotel.

CSFD Fire at abandoned motel in Colorado Springs

They quickly put out the fire, but there are crews on the scene to search for hidden hotspots.

At the time of writing this article, the north and south lanes of Nevada Ave are closed between Arvada and Brookside.

No injuries have been reported.

We will update this article as we find out more

