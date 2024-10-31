CSFD partners with local schools for the Great Pumpkin Drop

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department teamed up with a local school's steam program to showcase The Great Pumpkin Drop.

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade were tasked with keeping a pumpkin safe from a seventy-five-foot drop. Students were divided into teams and given the same materials.

Happy Halloween spirit resonated throughout the school as students voiced their enthusiasm for the uncertainty each time a pumpkin was dropped.

"Really fun to see the designs fail or not fail and like make bets on whether or not you thought the design was going to work" 7th grader, Isaiah Owens

"Really interesting to learn how the parachute would affect it and the wind resistance and everything like that."

7th grader, Ellis Evans

Teachers and students dressed up in their best costumes for this Halloween event.





