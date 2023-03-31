CSFD on the scene of a working structure fire in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a house fire in northern Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

The fire is located at a house at 10704 Rhinestone Drive.

Little is known about the size and cause of the fire at this time. People have been asked to avoid the area while crews are present.

News5 has learned from a CSFD Public Information Officer that crews at the home are investigating smoke in the attic and searching for the source at this time.

This is a developing story and News5 has a crew on the way to the scene. This article will be updated as we learn more.

