CSFD on the scene of a hit gas line, hazmat deployed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) is responding to a hit gas line.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Engine 25, Hazmat 14, Truck 8, and Special Ops 52 are on scene of a hit gas line. A construction company reports they were excavating and hit the gas line.



Bradley Rd is closed in all directions at Horizonview Dr. please plan for an alternate route. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 17, 2024

Bradley Road is closed in all directions at Horizonview Drive.

A construction company reports they were excavating in the area and accidentally struck the line.

CSFD, Hazmat, and Special Ops are all responding to the incident.

They ask you to avoid the area.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

