CSFD on the scene of a hit gas line, hazmat deployed

Bill Folsom
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jul 17, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) is responding to a hit gas line.

Bradley Road is closed in all directions at Horizonview Drive.

A construction company reports they were excavating in the area and accidentally struck the line.

CSFD, Hazmat, and Special Ops are all responding to the incident.

They ask you to avoid the area.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
