CSFD on the scene of a camper fire Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to an active structure fire Thursday afternoon.

According to the department, the structure is located at 1314 Pando Ave in southeast Colorado Springs.

According to crews at the scene, a lot of smoke was visible as they arrived finding a small camper on fire next to a house at the address.

It is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of this fire. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.