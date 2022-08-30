CSFD on scene of multiple grass fires near Research Parkway and Austin Bluffs Parkway

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of multiple grass fires in the area of Research Parkway & Austin Bluffs Parkway.

According to the department, a heavy fire apparatus presence is in the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD on scene of multiple grass fires in the area of Research and Austin Bluffs. Heavy fire apparatus presence in the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 30, 2022

