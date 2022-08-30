Watch Now
CSFD on scene of multiple grass fires near Research Parkway and Austin Bluffs Parkway

CSFD Logo
Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
Posted at 12:40 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 14:40:07-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of multiple grass fires in the area of Research Parkway & Austin Bluffs Parkway.

According to the department, a heavy fire apparatus presence is in the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.

_____

