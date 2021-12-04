CSFD on scene of an apartment fire near Academy and Dublin

Right now Colorado Springs firefighters are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at 6741 Dublin Loop, near Academy and Dublin.
CSFD said two apartment buildings were involved in the fire, with a total of eight units affected.
The flames were out around 1:30.
Firefighters remained at the scene looking for hotspots.
So far there is no word on what caused the fire.
Fire crews responded to a fire off of Dublin Loop West. We are working to gather more information. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/W5phs7GhEv— Ryan Martin (@RyanDMartinTV) December 4, 2021