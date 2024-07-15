CSFD on scene of a working trapped incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) is on the scene of a working trapped incident.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingtrapped TA involving a truck and motorcycle at Uintah and 20th st.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 15, 2024
One party trapped in a truck. Crews from T1 working to extricate.
Several CSFD crews are on scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/w8oOQeCDyo
The incident is located at Uintah Street and 20th Street.
There was an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle.
Several CSFD crews are on the scene working to extricate the person from the vehicle.
They ask the public to avoid the area.
KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
