Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSFD on scene of a working trapped incident

download (1).jfif
Colorado Springs Fire Department
download (1).jfif
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jul 15, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) is on the scene of a working trapped incident.

The incident is located at Uintah Street and 20th Street.

There was an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle.

Several CSFD crews are on the scene working to extricate the person from the vehicle.

They ask the public to avoid the area.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

___



Trump says he was shot in ear at Pennsylvania rally; shooter killed

Law enforcement is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt.

Rally attendee killed, suspected shooter dead after Trump campaign rally violence, AP reports

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App