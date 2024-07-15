CSFD on scene of a working trapped incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) is on the scene of a working trapped incident.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingtrapped TA involving a truck and motorcycle at Uintah and 20th st.



One party trapped in a truck. Crews from T1 working to extricate.



Several CSFD crews are on scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/w8oOQeCDyo — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 15, 2024

The incident is located at Uintah Street and 20th Street.

There was an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle.

Several CSFD crews are on the scene working to extricate the person from the vehicle.

They ask the public to avoid the area.

